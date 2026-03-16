Farmer’s Almanac Says Spring Will Be Slow to Warm Up in New York

If you’re ready to pack away the winter coat and start planting flowers, you might want to pump the brakes a little.

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, spring across New York and much of the Northeast is expected to get off to a pretty slow start this year. That means cool temperatures sticking around longer than usual, with chilly mornings hanging on well into April.

Translation? Don’t be surprised if you’re still scraping frost off the windshield when you thought winter was long gone.

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Frosty Mornings Could Stick Around

The Almanac says cooler-than-average temperatures will likely linger through mid-April across the Northeast, including New York. That could bring more frosty mornings than usual, which isn’t great news for anyone itching to start gardening early.

Those late cold snaps could also increase the risk of freezes that might damage early-blooming fruit trees and sensitive plants.

READ MORE: What the Old Farmer's Almanac Predicts for Spring in New York

If you’ve got a green thumb, the advice is simple: don’t rush it.

Gardeners and farmers are being encouraged to hold off planting frost-sensitive crops for a bit longer than usual. If you do start planting, keep things like row covers, cold frames, or mulch nearby to help protect young plants when those inevitable cold nights roll through.

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A Wet and Stormy Spring Ahead

As if the cooler temperatures weren’t enough, the Farmer’s Almanac is also predicting a soggy spring. Storm systems are expected to be active, bringing rounds of heavy rain, thunderstorms, and yes… even the occasional late-season snow.

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Across the Northern and Central U.S., the forecast calls for a back-and-forth pattern with warm days followed by sudden cool downs.

Basically, classic “Is it winter or spring?” weather.

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There Is Some Good News for Memorial Day

Despite the slow start, there is a little light at the end of the tunnel.

The Farmer’s Almanac says Memorial Day weekend is shaping up to be generally favorable for outdoor plans across much of the country. That said, this is New York we’re talking about, so a few scattered showers could still sneak through the Northeast and Great Lakes.

And let’s be honest… it probably will rain in New York.

Because apparently, we can’t have anything nice.