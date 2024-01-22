Polar Coaster Spring Predicted for Central New York

Spring may not arrive in Central New York until late in the season. That is if you believe the Farmer's Almanac.

The annual publication is calling for a “Polar Coaster Spring” with cold temperatures lasting well into the season.

Overall, we see a cool and stormy season for most places of the United States.

If the cold temperatures aren't bad enough, it looks like we may see late snow through April. Not something that's all that surprising for Central New York but it may present a challenge for the total solar eclipse on April 8.

Cool May in the Northeast

May won't warm up all that much, especially near the Great Lakes with widespread severe weather anticipated. Memorial Day could be cold and wet in the Northeast.

The spring season may bring persistent late frosts and occasional snowstorms, which can have a detrimental impact on agricultural production and property, resulting in losses.

Old Farmer's Almanac Calls for Early Spring

The Old Farmer's Almanac is telling a different story. It's not only calling for an early Spring, even in New York, but it also predicts warmer weather.

Above-average temperatures are expected in March along the East Coast, and we could be done with the winter weather in New York as early as Easter which is March 31 this year.

April is rumored to be warmer not colder from New England to Florida.

Whatever Mother Nature had in store, hardy Central New Yorkers will be prepared. Even if it's snow on Mother's Day.

