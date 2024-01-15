Upstate NY Teen Pays the Price After Getting Last in Fantasy Football

Credit - Ted Chmielewski

Fantasy Football punishments are all fun and games... until you're the one in last place.

It's that time of the year again. NFL playoffs have officially started, bringing an end to the 2023-2024 regular season. Which also means an end to the Fantasy Football season as well.

Mostly all leagues will have a big cash prize for their winner, but some like to up the ante. There's nothing like adding another layer of embarrassment, than giving the last-place finisher a brutal punishment.

If you drove through this Central New York town this past weekend, you would have seen this groups punishment on full display.

Credit - Ted Chmielewski
Not-So Sore Loser

Meet Cam Laurer and his "extremely supportive" fantasy league from Clinton, New York.

These guys have been friends ever since elementary school, so they know how exactly how to properly embarrass one another. When it came to picking their Fantasy Football punishment... they knew they had to go all-out.

This year, they thought it'd be hilarious for the loser to stand outside in a makeshift bra, holding a sign saying "I Suck at Fantasy Football... honk if I'm cute". That'll make all the heads turn.

And what better place for them to show off than the Clinton Village Green?

Credit - Ted Chmielewski
One Will Win, One Will Lose... All Will Laugh

Unfortunately for Cam, he was the one who came up short.

Even though it was freezing outside, Cam still pulled through and took one for the team. whether his buddies were there to support, laugh, or just hold him accountable... it sure looked like they all had a great time.

Credit - Ted Chmielewski
Congrats, Cam Laurer! Even though your team was disappointing... this picture was surely entertaining.

