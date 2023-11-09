Famous Christmas Tree Makes Magical Trip to Rockefeller Center

Oh, Christmas tree. Oh, Christmas tree. How soon will you be in the city?

It's a big day! This year's famous Christmas tree is making its way from Vestal New York to Rockefeller Center in New York City. Crews have been busy all week preparing the tree for the big trip.

Vestal, New York Tree

This year the Rockefeller Christmas tree was chosen from Vestal, New York. The 80-foot Norway Spruce was planted at a home in Murray Hill over 50 years ago to provide privacy from the neighbors.

5 decades later its coming down.

Police Escort

Once the 12-ton tree is cut down and wrapped to protect the branches, it'll travel to New York City with an escort from the New York State Police.

That's where it'll be wrapped in more than 50,000 multi-colored, and energy-saving LED lights. The tree will be topped with a 9-foot, 900-pound Swarovski star covered in 3 million crystals.

Live Tree Lighting

The official lighting will take place during "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" on NBC on November 29 at 8 PM. Kelly Clarkson will host the annual event.

To celebrate the Christmas Tree’s arrival, Rockefeller Center invites guests of all ages to enjoy a day filled with live music and kid-friendly activities.

Tree to Housing

After the holidays are over, the famous Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is milled into lumber and sent to Habitat for Humanity where it's used for affordable housing.

See the Tree in Person

You can see the 91st Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in person. It'll be on display between West 49th and 50th Streets and Fifth and Sixth Avenues and will be lit daily from 6 AM to 12 AM and 24 hours on Christmas Day.

