She may be gone but one Ilion girl's mission to give back to kids battling cancer will carry on thanks to her family.

Anna LaBella was taken too soon after her own brave battle with cancer. During her fight, the Ilion teen made it her mission to help others who were going through the same struggle.

"Anna loved to buy and donate toys, gift cards, meals, and gingerbread house kits during the holidays," said mom Jess LaBella. "Even with her own struggles pain and sickness she always wanted to give to others and treat people with kindness."

Spread Holiday Sunshine

Anna's family is keeping her mission and her memory alive with the 'Sunflower Warrior Holiday' drive. You can help spread some holiday sunshine by donating items for the kids battling cancer at the same hospital Anna spent so much time at.

You can also donate items at Walmart in Herkimer, where they have set up a box to help during the holiday season.

We are so grateful to the staff at Walmart for thinking of our baby girl and helping bring smiles to kids' faces who deserve the world. All donations will be helping the amazing families at Anna’s hospital as well as our own community.

GoFundMe & Amazon Wish List

To make it easy for everyone to help spread some holiday cheer a GoFundMe has been set up if anyone wants to make a monetary donation.

Jess also created an Amazon wish list with a number of items the kids would like for the holidays.

I know Anna is looking down and beyond proud of everyone who has continued to help keep her mission going. This is what she stood for and believed in doing so strongly in. I will make it my mission to keep that going.

You can learn more about Anna's Sunflower Warrior Holiday at Anna Strong on Facebook.