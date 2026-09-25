Forget the Car. Pedal Through the Fall Foliage Instead

Fall in New York means finding as many excuses as possible to go leaf peeping. You can drive scenic roads, take a hike, hop on a train, or just find a nice spot to sit and watch the leaves change.

But here's one you may not have tried: rail biking.

You can pedal a bike along old railroad tracks while surrounded by some of the state's most beautiful fall scenery.

It's a Bike... But on Railroad Tracks

Rail bikes are specially designed vehicles that sit directly on railroad tracks. You pedal along the rails with a small group, taking in the scenery along the way.

Some even have electric-assist motors.

One of the coolest parts is that you're traveling along railroad routes that you normally wouldn't experience from a car. You're surrounded by trees, rivers, mountains, and plenty of fall color.

Credit - Yoav Hornung/Unsplash Credit - Yoav Hornung/Unsplash

Head to the Catskills

In the Catskills, Rail Explorers offers rides along the historic Ulster & Delaware Railroad corridor near Phoenicia. The route takes you alongside Esopus Creek and through the Catskill forests.

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The River Run covers about 8 miles round trip and takes roughly 2.5 hours, with a rest stop along the way. There are also shorter rides if you don't want to commit to quite that much pedaling.

And if you really want to make it a fall experience, there's even a Golden Hour Tour that lets you ride as the sun starts setting over the mountains.

Or Go Rail Biking in the Adirondacks

You don't have to head to the Catskills to try it.

Adirondack Railbike Adventures has rides departing from the Thendara Station near Old Forge, with routes that take you through the Adirondack forest and along the river.

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There's also a route out of Tupper Lake, giving you another opportunity to see the Adirondacks from a completely different perspective.

The rides generally last between about an hour and two hours, depending on the route, and they're designed for riders of different ages and abilities.

This Might Be the Most Fun Way to Go Leaf Peeping

There's something about seeing fall foliage from a railroad track that makes the whole experience feel like an adventure instead of just another scenic drive.

You're outside, you're moving, you're surrounded by changing leaves, and you're getting a little exercise along the way.

And let's be honest, it's also a pretty good excuse to take approximately 847 pictures of red, orange, and yellow leaves.

So this fall, instead of just driving around looking for the prettiest trees, grab a few friends or family members and hit the rails.

New York's fall foliage is beautiful from the road. It's even more fun when you're pedaling through it.