That surprisingly real-looking parking ticket on your car windshield may be fake. Don't fall for this latest scam.

Scammers are using technology to put a new twist on an old scam. The Better Business Bureau is warning about the fake parking tickets that have been popping up around the country.

It could be a scam if you receive a parking ticket and are confident that you parked legally.

How the scam works

Scammers are using high-tech, hand-held printers to make fake tickets to leave on your car's windshield. It usually asks you to pay online or with PayPal. Sometimes a QR code directs victims to a fake website to pay a fine they don't owe. To make matters worse, scammers now have all your personal information.

Avoid Parking Ticket Scams

The Better Business Bureau offers tips on how to avoid getting scammed by a fake parking ticket.

Know before you park. Before visiting a new place, research available parking and local parking requirements. Tourists with out-of-state plates are often the preferred target because they don't know the local laws.

Examine the ticket carefully. The imitation website is the key. Search for the city's official parking ticket websites and compare what you find to what's on the ticket. Government sites usually end with .gov, not .com.

Check the name checks should be made out to. Look at the address where the check should be sent. Checks should generally be made to a specific government organization, not a string of initials or personal names.

Pay by credit card when possible. If you pay a parking ticket with your credit card it will be easier to fight fraudulent charges scammed down the road if you've been scammed.

Report All Acams

If you've been the victim of a parking ticket scam, whether you lost money or not, report it at BBB Scam Tracker.

