Tis the season for shopping and scams. There's a new twist on delivery scam this year.

Package deliveries skyrocket during the holiday season with more people shopping online. Scammers are using this opportunity to trick shoppers into giving out their personal information.

The Better Business Bureau is sending out a warning with tips to avoid being tricked into the latest delivery scam.

How it Works

You may receive a text from what appears to be a delivery driver looking for your home. It says something like this:

"Hi! My name is Tony. I work for FedEx, and I'm trying to find your house. Please call me."

If you call the number, the scammer will ask you to confirm personal details, including your name, address, and possibly even your credit card information. If you didn't order anything, the scammer may try to convince you the package is a gift from a friend or relative.

Text or email messages that ask you to reschedule a delivery or pay a small delivery fee may look legitimate with official logos and professional language, but they are scams too.

If you click any emailed links it may download malware onto your computer, giving con artists access to personal information and passwords.

Whether it's a text message or an email, the package in question doesn't exist.

How to Avoid Delivery Scams

Track your deliveries. Scammers hope you'll assume you have a package being delivered and you won't double-check. Know what packages are coming and when.

Know delivery policies. Delivery companies never contact you with unsolicited calls or texts. Messages are usually posted online.

Never give out your personal information. If someone asks you for personal information, even if they claim to represent a company you trust, hang up and call the company's customer service number.

If you spot a delivery scam, report it to BBB.org/ScamTracker.