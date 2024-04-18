Counterfeit Botox Crisis Hits New York

Counterfeit Botox Crisis Hits New York

Credit - Raghavendra V Konkathi/Unsplash

New York is among several states with reports of fake Botox causing harmful reactions.

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) is working with local health departments, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to look into reports of harmful reactions among people who received injections of counterfeit or mishandled botulinum toxin.

So far, 19 people from 9 states have reported harmful reactions after receiving fake Botox injections from unlicensed or untrained individuals or in non-healthcare settings, such as homes and spas.

The faux-tox has been reported in Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, and Washington.

Faux-Tox Side Effects

People have reported experiencing everything from blurred and double vision, drooping eyelids, difficulty swallowing, dry mouth, slurred speech, fatigue, and weakness to difficulty breathing.

Nine of the 19 women had to be hospitalized for severe side effects and 4 were treated with botulism antitoxin because of concerns that the toxin could have spread beyond the injection site.

AbbVie manufactures the authentic Botox products that are safe and effective.

Get Botox From Trained Health Care Provider

If you are considering getting Botox, you should have it administered by a trained health care provider.

Any counterfeit products should be reported to FDA by calling 800-551-3989, or through Accessdata.fda.gov.

