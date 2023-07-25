New Facebook Scam I Actually Fell For! Don&#8217;t Make the Same Mistake

New Facebook Scam I Actually Fell For! Don’t Make the Same Mistake

Cyber security experts are warning people about a new Facebook scam. One that I actually fell for.

It starts with someone sending you an email or a request in Messenger asking for help accessing their Facebook account. Mine came into Messenger from who I thought was a friend. It read:

I got an email saying someone got access into my Facebook and now I got logged out and can’t get in but I’m in my messenger and been trying to log into my Facebook but it says I need to send code to 3 people before I get to change my password.

It was followed by a picture that looks like it comes from Facebook.

Email Code

I was asked for an email address where a code could be sent. Without thinking I sent the code I received in my email.

Friends Can't Help Friends Log In

The person kept telling me it wasn't working and to try again. I wanted to be helpful and I did it SIX TIMES before I realized it may be a scam.

The hacker was trying to reset MY Facebook password.

After a little investigating, I found out that using trusted friends to help you log into a locked account is no longer supported by Facebook.

Double Security

Luckily I wasn't hacked because I have my Facebook security set higher to require another code that is sent to my phone. You may want to consider setting the same thing up.

I also let Facebook know it wasn't me trying to request a new password in one of the six emails I received.

Hopefully, my stupidity will be a reminder to never give out personal information or click any links in your email.

