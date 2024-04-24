Sangertown Square Mall Losing Clothing Store to Bankruptcy

Sangertown Square Mall is losing a clothing store after another retailer announced it's filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

With more people shopping on line, more stores are closing up shop. Another is leaving the mall in New Hartford, New York as part of 95 closures across the country.

Sangertown Closings

A number of stores have closed inside Sangertown over the years. The mall has lost all their anchor stores - Sears, JC Penney, and Macy's.

The closing made room for new companies to move in including Boscov's and Home Goods.

Express Clothing Store Closing

Express is the latest retailer to announce it was filing Chapter 11 bankruptcy with plans to close stores in 30 states, 11 of them in New York.

“We are taking an important step that will strengthen our financial position and enable Express to continue advancing our business initiatives," said Stewart Glendinning, Chief Executive Officer."

Store Closures

The company will eliminate 95 of the 323 Express stores across the country. 11 of the 33 locations in New York State are on the chopping block. California is the only state with more closures planned.

California - 16

New York - 11

New Jersey - 7

Texas, Florida - 5

Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois - 4

Colorado, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts - 3

Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin - 2

Arizona, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Nevada, Rhode Island, Tennesee - 1

The one small sliver of good new is, there will be lots of sales shoppers can take advantage of before the store closes.

