Another Bankruptcy Closing 95 Stores, 11 in New York

Another day, another bankruptcy.

From retail to restaurants, businesses are struggling to survive. Several have been forced to file for bankruptcy in hopes of staying afloat.

JoAnn Fabrics, Bed Bath & Beyond, Rite Aid, Walgreens, and even Remington Arms in Ilion have all closed up after using the B word. Red Lobster announced earlier this month is was considering bankruptcy too.

macy's closing 150 stores, Credit - WendellandCarolyn/Think Stock loading...

Express Clothing Store Closing

Express is the latest retailer closing up shop. The company announced it was filing Chapter 11 bankruptcy with plans to close 95 stores in 30 states, 11 in New York.

“We are taking an important step that will strengthen our financial position and enable Express to continue advancing our business initiatives," said Stewart Glendinning, Chief Executive Officer."

Express closing 95 stores Getty Images loading...

Store Closures

The company plans to close 95 of the 323 Express stores across the country. 11 of the 33 locations in New York State are on the chopping block.

California - 16

New York - 11

New Jersey - 7

Texas, Florida - 5

Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois - 4

Colorado, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts - 3

Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin - 2

Arizona, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Nevada, Rhode Island, Tennesee - 1

There's no word on which stores will close. The closest to Central New York is the Express Factory Outlet inside Sangertown Square Mall.

Get our free mobile app