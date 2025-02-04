Upstate New York Animal Shelter Has The Purrrfect Way To Get Back At Your Ex

This Valentine's Day, one New York Humane Society is offering a unique Valentine's Day promotion where people can symbolically dump their ex by naming a litter box after them.

The Humane Society of Broome County is inviting people to donate $5 to their facility in exchange for a personalized litter box with their ex's name on it. Cats will then use the boxes. The Humane Society will post videos on social media of all of the names they collected:

The Broome County Humane Society The Broome County Humane Society loading...

For a $5 Donation, we will write the name or names of whomever has ever broken your heart or done you wrong on the bottom of a litterbox and give it to the cats to let them do what they do best in their boxes! As it turns out, having a crappy ex can support pets in need. If you have an ex you would like to forget, you can now dump them in a symbolic litter box."

Nominations are being taken through February 12th. You can donate and learn more online here. Have some fun this year for the pets.

New York Home to 3 of the "Most Romantic" Restaurants in America

Valentine's Day is around the corner and a list of the nation's 100 most romantic restaurants is shining the spotlight on 3 eateries here in New York.

A new report from Yelp! has named the nation's top 100 best romantic restaurants and it includes 3 fancy establishments from the Empire State.

One of them even made the top 5. You can check out the list now online here.

10 Exotic Animals You Can Legally Have as Pets In New York Looking for an exotic pet in New York State? Here are 8 animals you can legally have. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams