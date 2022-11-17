It’s Glowing! Upstate NY Raceway Lights Up Track for 1st Ever Holiday Event
A new holiday tradition is ready to light up the night at this well known racetrack in Upstate New York.
This year, bring your family up to the North Country for a lights display like no other. Evans Mills Raceway Park (EMRP) is proud to introduce their first-ever Northern Lights, holiday light experience coming this season.
EMRP has teamed up with Brandano Displays to create an unforgettable light show in Evans Mills. The entire track has been transformed into a winter wonderland, with lights and displays all over the asphalt track.
Visitors will have the option to either drive themselves or ride a bus through the display, getting an up-close experience without even having to leave the car. Stay warm inside your vehicle and marvel at all of the lights!
Park owners Lee and Peggy Gill both believe this is an event they can continue to bring back every year.
We feel deeply that this is the type of wholesome family event our North Country community needs and deserves... We are confident this can be an annual event.
The Northern Lights drive-through display will have their grand opening on Thanksgiving weekend (November 25th-27th). The event will then run weekly until New Year's weekend, open each night from 5pm - 10pm.
Businesses and non-profit organizations that are interested in becoming a partner can contact Nick Czerow at emrphm@yahoo.com or (315) 591-2771. You can also contact Nick for bus rates and group ticket prices.