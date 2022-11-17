It’s Glowing! Upstate NY Raceway Lights Up Track for 1st Ever Holiday Event

A new holiday tradition is ready to light up the night at this well known racetrack in Upstate New York.

This year, bring your family up to the North Country for a lights display like no other. Evans Mills Raceway Park (EMRP) is proud to introduce their first-ever Northern Lights, holiday light experience coming this season.

EMRP has teamed up with Brandano Displays to create an unforgettable light show in Evans Mills. The entire track has been transformed into a winter wonderland, with lights and displays all over the asphalt track.

Visitors will have the option to either drive themselves or ride a bus through the display, getting an up-close experience without even having to leave the car. Stay warm inside your vehicle and marvel at all of the lights!

Park owners Lee and Peggy Gill both believe this is an event they can continue to bring back every year.

We feel deeply that this is the type of wholesome family event our North Country community needs and deserves... We are confident this can be an annual event.

The Northern Lights drive-through display will have their grand opening on Thanksgiving weekend (November 25th-27th). The event will then run weekly until New Year's weekend, open each night from 5pm - 10pm.

Credit - Evans Mills Raceway Credit - Evans Mills Raceway loading...

Businesses and non-profit organizations that are interested in becoming a partner can contact Nick Czerow at emrphm@yahoo.com or (315) 591-2771. You can also contact Nick for bus rates and group ticket prices.

Longest Christmas Lights Display in the World a Short Drive from CNY Millions travel to Niagara Falls for the Winter Festival of Lights to see the more than 3 million lights and spectacular fireworks displays that run from November 12, 2022, through February 20, 2023.

Photographer Captures Stunning Northern Lights Show in Adirondacks Shane Muckey captured stunning pictures of the Northern Lights in the Adirondacks.

Canastota Man Shows Off His Elaborate CAT Equipment Dioramas

Explore Everything There Is to Love in "The Christmas Store of New York" With over 7,000 square feet of Christmas themed goodies, what isn't there to love about Evolve? Located in Lyons, New York, this needs to be your next stop for anything and everything Christmas during the holiday season.