Exciting New 5,000-Seat Amphitheater Coming to Central New York

Move over Lakeview. There could be a new amphitheater coming to town.

Plans are in the works to bring a new amphitheater to the Erie Canal Village in Rome, New York.

Owner of JGK Associates, J Anthony Stucchi has led the creation of the 5,000-seat open-air amphitheater.

"We are keenly aware that Erie Canal Village is iconic and that it represents a very important part of the history of the region. Without a profit center to sustain operations, it would be extremely difficult given today’s economic climate for it to stand alone as merely a museum and cultural center."

Preserving the History

The amphitheater would bring in revenue for the maintenance and evolution of the space while preserving its history, said Stucchi.

Celebrate and uplift diverse artistic expressions and cultural traditions.

Foster an environment where all community members feel welcome, valued, and engaged.

Create interactive, dynamic experiences that actively involve visitors and locals alike.

Offer educational opportunities that enlighten and inform about the Erie Canal's past, present, and future.

Commit to eco-friendly practices to ensure the park's longevity and minimal environmental impact.

Collaborate with local organizations, businesses, and individuals to strengthen communal ties.

Deliver high-quality, memorable events that consistently exceed expectations.

Embrace creativity and new ideas to keep the park's offerings fresh and exciting.

Ensure the park is accessible to all, removing barriers to participation and enjoyment.

Presenting Plan to Common Council

The first phase of the business plan will be presented to the Common Council on Wednesday, April 10th at 7 PM in City Hall.

The community is urged to attend the meeting to voice their concerns, and questions, or show support.

