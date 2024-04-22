Epic Saranac Lake Winter Carnival Unveils Legendary Theme For 2025

One of the world's best snow and ice festivals in Upstate New York will be legendary in 2025.

The Saranac Lake Winter Carnival may be nearly a year away but the theme has already been chosen.

The 2025 Saranac Lake Winter Carnival will be held from January 31 through February 9. Get all the details on the upcoming carnival when they are released at Saranacklakewintercarnival.com.

Photo Credit - Mark Kurtz/Saranac Lake Winter Carnival Photo Credit - Mark Kurtz/Saranac Lake Winter Carnival loading...

Winter Carnival History

The Saranac Lake Winter Carnival began in 1897. It wasn't always an annual event though. There were years in the 20s, 30s, and early 40s when it wasn't held. The carnival was brought back to life in the winter of 1947-48 and has been held every year since.

The Ice Palace disappeared for 35 years before making a comeback too. It stopped being built in 1920 but returned by 1955.

2019 Saranac Lake Winter Carnival Photo by Mark Kurtz Photography/Saranac Lake Winter Carnival loading...

Volunteers Brave Winter

Volunteers gather every January, braving the snow and cold to put together the centerpiece of the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival - the Ice Castle.

Business owners, teachers, construction workers, elected officials, parents, and friends, make up the International Palace Workers (IPW Local-101), who cut ice and carry buckets of water and snow to pack between the blocks.

Volunteers Build Famous Saranac Lake Ice Palace 100 volunteers have started building the famous Ice Palace for the annual Saranac Lake Winter Carnival running February 3-14, 2022. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Legendary 2025 Theme

The theme for the 2025 Saranac Lake Winter Carnival is Music Legends, featuring the greatest artists of all time, and there are a lot to choose from, living and dead.

Elvis, Michael Jackson, Prince, Jimmy Buffett, Taylor Swift, Johnny Cash, Whitney Houston, the Beatles, the Stones, Elton John, Billy Joel, Garth Brooks, the list could go on forever. It'll be fun to see which legendary artists will be chosen.

Get our free mobile app

There are several events planned during the annual carnival, including artic golf, a fun run, a cornhole tournament, an icicle contest, curling, and the famous frying pan toss. Live music and fireworks will also be held.

Learn more at Saranaclakewintercarnival.com.