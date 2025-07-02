If you've ever dreamed of being on the big screen — maybe while flying down a water slide — now’s your chance. Enchanted Forest Water Safari Resort is putting out a casting call for real families to be part of their 2026 television commercial, and they want you to be the star.

They’re looking for enthusiastic people of all ages who aren’t afraid to get wet and have a blast during the summer. Whether you’re a thrill-seeker on the rides or just love splashing around in the wave pool, this is your opportunity to shine. And here’s the fun part — they’re not just looking for kids. Water Safari is especially interested in full families to help capture the complete park experience, from waterslides to dry rides and everything in between.

How to Apply for the Commercial

Filming will take place on one of the following days: Tuesday, July 15th, Tuesday, July 22nd, or Wednesday, July 23rd from 10AM to 4PM. You only need to be available for one of the days to be considered. To apply, just send in a recent family photo along with the names and ages of all participants using this quick online form.

Beyond the Commercial: What's New at Enchanted Forest Water Safari

Enchanted Forest Water Safari in Old Forge is making a splash for the 2025 season with 10 brand-new cabanas and some exciting new perks for season pass holders. The park is open through Labor Day, with classic rides, water slides, and entertainment for all ages. The new cabanas—located near Shadow, Walter’s Wild Slide, and Pygmy Pond—come with lounge seating, bottled water in a souvenir bucket, lockable storage, and even mobile food delivery.

