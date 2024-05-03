Small New York Town Has 1 of Best Main Streets in America

A main street by any other name is still the same. It's the focal point of any town, village or city.

Where are the best main streets in America? One can be found in New York State.

Western New York

In Western New York there's a charming Cattaraugus County village where the population is less than 1,500. That's where you'll find a main picturesque main street lined with boutiques, restaurants and a brewing company.

The historic architecture is the backdrop for festivals throughout the year.

#7 Ellicottville, New York

Washington Street in Ellicottville, New York is home to one of the 10 Best Main Streets in the country thanks to USA Today.

"The street's quaint atmosphere and proximity to Holiday Valley Ski Resort make it a central hub for both locals and visitors."

Celebrate Fall in Ellicottville

The tiny village has gotten a lot of big attention. The annual Fall Festival was once recognized by Oprah as one of the best festivals in the country.

Each year the village transforms into a 4-block arts and crafts show with one-of-a-kind shops, culinary treats, chair lift rides, live music, and more. This year the event is planned for October 12 and October 13.

Christmas in Ellicottville

Christmas in Ellicottville is like a scene from your favorite Hallmark movie. The streets are brightly lit for the holiday season to get you in the Christmas spirit.

Thanksgiving weekend there are horse-drawn carriage rides, kids crafts, cookie decorating, fire truck rides with Santa, and even Buddy the Elf makes an appearance in town.

See all 10 Best Main Streets at USA Today.