Elderly Man Looking Lost & Confused in Heartbreaking Central New York Video is Home Safe

UPDATE: Good news! The man who was seen looking lost and confused on a Ring camera in Central New York is home safe. He just moved to the area and couldn't find his way to his new home.

Original Story

Do you recognize this man? He appears lost, confused, and claims to have dementia in a heartbreaking video captured on a Ring camera in Central New York.

An elderly man came to Becky Smith Brook's front door at 230 AM in Richfield Springs. Unfortunately, Becky and her husband never heard the doorbell. An automated voice answered the door instead and what the man said was heartbreaking.

Lost, Cold & Confused

As the man leans in, he can be heard mumbling:

"I have dementia and I got lost on this road. If you could help me out. Just need getting warm. I'm sleepy and tired. I'm sorry."

Credit - Becky Smith Brooks Credit - Becky Smith Brooks loading...

Stumbles Down Steps & Disappears

The man can be seen walking away and stumbling down the steps before the video ends.

The Brooks live next door to American Homes on State Route 20. The couple contacted the police and searched the neighborhood in hopes of finding the man.

"I hope he found help. I feel awful we didn't hear our doorbell."

Credit - Becky Smith Brooks Credit - Becky Smith Brooks loading...

Help Get Man Back Home

Becky shared the heartbreaking video on social media, hoping someone would recognize him. Watch the video yourself below and reach out to the New York State Police if you know who he is.

Hopefully, he can be found safe and return home.

Herkimer Police Department - 315-866-4330

New York State Police Troop D - 315-366-6000