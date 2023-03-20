Easter Bunny Hopping Back to New Hartford & Dogs Are Welcome Too

Easter is almost here and it's time to create even more magical memories with your kids.

Much like Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny only makes appearances during a very small portion of the year. Luckily for you and the kids, a special someone is hopping to the Sangertown Square mall for a visit.

Coming Back To New Hartford

There are so many places to see the Easter Bunny throughout Central New York, but there really is no place like the mall. The Bunny Patch in Center Court is reopening from March 24th to April 8th for the Easter season, with special events on certain days.

Families are encouraged to walk-up and take pictures with the Easter Bunny during the day, though reservations are highly recommended. The hours vary, you can check the list on the mall's website.

Bunny Cares Event - March 26th (9:30am - 10:30am)

Easter bunny watching the egg hunt Arne Trautmann loading...

Among the new changes this year includes Bunny Cares on Sunday, March 26th. Children of all abilities and spectrums of special needs are invited to meet the Easter Bunny in a "sensory-friendly" environment.

Space is limited, so you are encouraged to make a reservation as soon as possible.

Pet Night - March 27th (5pm - 7pm)

An excuse to bring your dog to the mall and take cute pictures? Count us in!

The Easter Bunny will be available on Monday, March 27th to take photos with you and your pets. It's another event the mall expects to fill-up fast, so don't forget to secure a time slot ahead of time.

Want to Make a Reservation?

Easter bunny Labrador puppy dog in bunny ears Stephanie_Zieber loading...

That my friends is simple. Just follow this link to Sangertown Square's website and you're all set. There you can find more information on everything Easter Bunny related and whatever else is going on at the mall.

For all things Easter Bunny related at Sangertown Square, please visit Sangertown.com or Sangertown on any of their social media accounts to find out.

