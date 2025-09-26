If you live or drive through East Utica, get ready for more paving.

The City of Utica Engineering Department has announced that crews will start resurfacing several neighborhood streets on Monday September 28th as part of the city’s ongoing efforts to keep up with infrastructure improvements.

Before the traffic work kicks off, you’ll want to keep an eye out for temporary no parking signs, which will be going up along the affected streets starting Sunday. If you’re parked where you shouldn’t be, your car could be towed, so it’s worth taking the signs seriously.

Which East Utica Streets Are Being Paved?

So where exactly will the paving crews be working? Here’s the full list of streets scheduled for upgrades:

Downer Avenue – from the dead end to Caroline Street

Floyd Street – from Oriskany Street (Route 5) to the dead end

Hillcrest Avenue – from Hazelhurst Avenue to Melrose Avenue

Kellogg Avenue – from the dead end to Noyes Street

Lamb Street – from Lincoln Avenue to Bennett Street

Louis Street – from the City Line to Matthews Avenue

Louisa Street – from Elm Street to Steuben Street

Seymour Avenue – from Arthur Street to Leah Street

Sherman Place – from Bennett Street to Genesee Street

Woodbury Drive – from Keyes Road to Northrup Drive

According to the city, the process won’t be a quick once-over. It involves several steps: first, milling the existing pavement, followed by laying down a binder, making structure adjustments, and then applying the final layer of smooth asphalt. That means you may see crews out more than once on the same street as each phase gets completed.

Residents and drivers are asked to be patient and use caution. Expect to see cones, barrels, and flaggers in place to keep both workers and the public safe. Pedestrians should also stay alert, since construction vehicles and equipment will be moving in and out of work zones throughout the day.

The city stresses that while paving projects can cause short-term inconveniences like detours and parking restrictions, they’re an investment in making East Utica’s streets safer, smoother, and easier to navigate in the long run. For the latest updates on paving progress and any changes to the schedule, residents can check in with the City of Utica Engineering Department.

