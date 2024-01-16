Hate Winter? You’re Going to Love the Old Farmer’s Almanac Spring Prediction in New York

Hate winter? You'll love the Spring prediction in New York.

Spring officially begins on March 19, 2024. Despite what the calendar says, Central New York doesn't usually see the season until as late as May. This year may be a different story though.

The Old Farmer's Almanac is not only calling for an early Spring, even in New York, but it also predicts warmer weather.

Spring as a whole has the potential to be warmer than normal across much of the U.S.

Warmer than Normal

Above-average temperatures are expected in March along the East Coast. Well, everywhere but in Florida. And we could be done with the winter weather in New York as early as Easter which is March 31 this year.

It'll be warmer than normal from New England to Florida in April, which is good news for the total solar eclipse on April 8.

Mother Nature may cooperate too. The Old Farmer's Almanac predicts skies will be mainly dry along the path of totality from northern New England through the eastern Great Lakes.

The Old Farmer's Almanac prediction is the opposite of last year when it predicted a late Spring in New York. If memory serves, that's exactly what happened.

The early Spring prediction will be welcomed with open arms by anyone who is not a fan of winter weather and colder temperatures. It's not as good news for those areas that rely on winter tourism.

There hasn't been much of a winter in Central New York and it looks like it may not last very long if it ever does arrive.

