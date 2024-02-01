Lion or Lamb? New York Could See an Early Spring

Early spring in New York? It could come in like a lion this year.

Punxsutawney Phil will make his prediction on an early spring or 6 more weeks of winter on Friday, February 2. AccuWeather has its prediction and warm weather fans are going to love it, at least those living in the Northeast.

Spring officially begins on March 19 if you go by the calendar. But it could take a little longer to arrive in over a dozen states in the Southern part of the country. The Northern section on the other hand could see winter coming to an end earlier than normal.

Early Warm Up

There may be a few snowstorms in the Northeast through the first half of March that would require a snow blower. That's great news for ski resorts and tourist areas that rely on the winter weather. But enthusiasts better take advantage of it because the weather will change quickly.

"It could come in like a lion in the East. We may actually see a warmup in the second half of March across the eastern U.S.," AccuWeather Veteran Meteorologist and Long-Range Forecaster Paul Pastelok said.

early spring in central new york

Good News for Farmers

Not only will the chances of snow decline in mid-March, but the temperatures are expected to be warmer than average from March through May and could set up for an early farming season.

"As far as the growing season goes, this is actually going to be good for planting," Pastelok said. Dry spells in the spring will allow farmers to spend more time working in the fields earlier in the season and potentially allow them to plant more compared to a wetter spring."

early farm season in northeast

Groundhog vs Meteorologist

You can rely on a groundhog to predict when spring will arrive or a meteorologist. Depending on what Punxsutawney Phil has to say, I'll go with the AccuWeather early spring prediction in the Northeast.

