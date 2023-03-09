Extremely High Pollen Could Hit New York in Record Time, Season May Last Longer Too

If you suffer from allergies, be prepared. The pollen season will be earlier than normal in New York and it's probably going to last longer too.

The Southeast is breaking records for the earliest pollen, where it's already extremely high and it's moving up the coast.

New York Allergy Season

In New York, the allergy season usually begins sometime in March and ends in late October. Experts are already seeing pollen activity starting to make its way up the east coast. "All the way up into even New York, Massachusetts, and Maine," director of the USA National Phenology Network, Theresa Crimmins told FOX Weather.

New York City is among several areas seeing either the earliest spring on record or a spring that only occurs once every 40 years.

Credit - USA National Phenology Network Credit - USA National Phenology Network loading...

Why Early Pollen

Unseasonably warm temperatures lead to earlier blooming and we've had a very mild winter in the Empire State. It supercharges the allergy season, so you better stock up on your meds and kleenex.

Here's a look at the top pollen problems and where they'll be the worst in New York this season. You can also check out the National Allergy Map to see when the pollen will hit your hometown.

Woman with allergy symptom blowing nose Credit - Photodjo/Think Stock loading...

Utica/Watertown/Plattsburgh Pollens

Oak, hickory, walnut, and ash will be heavy sources of pollen this spring in the Utica, Watertown, and Plattsburgh areas. Timothy, corn, and fescue grass will start their season in the summer. It's ragweed and wormwood again for the fall season.

Syracuse/Rochester/Buffalo Pollens

The Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse areas will be dealing with oak, walnut, hickory, maple, and willow tree pollen in the spring. Timothy, orchard, and sweet vernal grass could cause allergy problems in the summer. In the fall it's Weed allergies, with ragweed and wormwood.

Albany/Poughkeepsie Pollens

Oak, cedar, willow, and hickory trees will release heavy pollen in the Albany, and Poughkeepsie areas this spring. It'll be bent, timothy, and sweet vernal grasses producing pollen problems in the summer, and ragweed and wormwood in the fall.

https://www.pollen.com/map/ny

https://www.pollen.com/map/