Fans Bid Farewell to Dunkin Item Discontinued After 23 Years

Say it isn't so! Dunkin Donuts has officially confirmed the end of an item that's been on the menu for 23 years.

In a statement to Today, Dunkin verified the rumors of Dunkaccino being discontinued.

"As we focus on innovation and finding new ways to delight guests, we continually evolve our menu in an effort to deliver a fast, frictionless experience. The Dunkaccino is retired for now, but there’s always the chance for its return in the future."

Powder Production Ends

The coffee and hot chocolate blend was actually discontinued in April 2022 after the production of the powder ended. Several Dunkin locations around the country continued to sell the beverage until it ran out.

One employee admitted to taking a bunch of the Dunkaccino powder so they could make it at home.

If you want to make it at home, there are several recipes on Reddit, some that work and some that don't.

The confirmed news has Dunkaccino fans up in arms. "How am I supposed to love the rest of my life knowing I’m never gonna get to try a real Dunkaccino?" one fan tweeted.

Rest in Peace

Karl can't believe the Dunkaccino is being discontinued after its impact on pop culture. "It'll be up there in coffee drink heaven with the Valencia Mocha frap."

Least Popular Item

Despite the outcry, one Dunkin employee said the Dunkaccino was actually the least popular item on the menu.

Another said, "no one ordered Dunkaccinos at my store."

Irish Creme Coffee

Out with the old new and in with the new. Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the Irish Creme Flavored Coffee at Dunkin. It's been a favorite since it was first introduced in 2013.

Bringing all the goodness of Dunkin’ coffee enhanced with the tasty flavor of Irish Creme whiskey – without the alcohol.

