Wheelie Bad Roads in Central New York! Driver Loses Tire to Monster Pothole

As Central New York slowly transitions from winter to spring (eventually), drivers are gearing up for the unavoidable: pothole season.

Each year, the freeze-thaw-salt cycle wreaks havoc on the roads, creating craters that can swallow tires, shake up suspensions, and test a driver’s patience.

One Central New York pothole actually claimed a car tire, and there's a video to prove it. "The potholes in Waterville are crazy; watch out," Jacob English posted on social media, sharing the damage left behind.

Turns out the vehicle, with one less tire, belongs to George Kimball. "It was my car. Welcome to Waterville," he wrote.

File a Pothole Claim:

If you know a bad pothole, you can file a claim to report it.

*Find out who owns the road; a local municipality, the county, or state?

*Call that government's clerk or highway department to find out how to submit a claim.

*Ask whether a written complaint of a pothole at that location was filed and when.

*Take photos and record details of the pothole's location.

*File a police report to document the incident.

*Get at least two repair estimates.

Need to report a pothole in Utica and Rome. There's an app for that.

Utica Potholes

Report potholes in Utica on the Utica 311 mobile app.

Rome Potholes

In Rome report potholes on the RomeNY 311 app

New York State DOT

Form: dot.ny.gov/divisions/legal-services-division/smallclaims

Questions: 845-431-5921.

New York Thruway

Form: on.ny.gov/1wm5uTH

Thruway forms can be emailed to claimsunit@thruway.ny.gov or faxed to 518-471-4340.

Questions: 518-436-2981

You can report a pothole problem online or by calling 1-800-Pothole.

