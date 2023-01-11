Driver Hits Bobcat Hanging From Highway Overpass in New York

Talk about a scary situation that could have been much worse. A driver hit a bobcat that was hanging from a highway overpass in New York.

You think you had a bad day? That's the question Andrew Noble asked after smashing into the cat. "Bet you didn't have a hit a bobcat hanging off a bridge with your car kind of bad day."

The crash caused significant damage to the car but luckily everyone inside was uninjured.

Bobcat Hung From Overpass

The bobcat was hanging from an overpass on Interstate 88. Who would do such a thing?

"Someone is sick," Noble shared on Facebook. "My guess is it was roadkill cat that some punk kids strung up with paracord and tossed off the overpass."

Noble, an avid outdoorsman who is active in the National Wild Turkey Federation told WNYT the bobcat just came out of nowhere.

“This wasn’t done by an outdoorsman. Nobody that respects an animal, domesticated or wild, would have done this.”

See Something, Say Something

If anyone saw anything at the Schoharie Hill overpass on Interstate 88 after the Duanesburg exit going westbound between 7:45 and 8 PM on Monday, January 9, you're asked to call the New York State Police.

Bobcats in New York

Bobcats can be found in the Adirondacks, Catskills, and Taconic regions in New York State. A study showed about 5 bobcats for every 100 square miles in the Adirondacks and about 16 bobcats for every 100 square miles in the Catskills.

Although the status of bobcats in New York is stable, DEC will continue monitoring bobcat populations to determine whether any important changes occur.

You can report bobcat sightings by filling out a Bobcat Observation Report.

Bobcat Hunting Season

Bobcat hunting season begins in October in parts of New York state. You no longer need to obtain an additional Bobcat Harvest Expansion Area permit to hunt bobcats but you do need a hunting license.

If you take a bobcat anywhere in New York State it must be tagged and sealed.

