Two tornados did touch down in New York, destroying trees and homes in three different counties.

The National Weather Service confirmed one ripped through Tompkins and Cortland Counties. The second hit Broome.

First Tornado

The first EF1 tornado with 90-mile-an-hour winds touched down near the intersection of Route 38 and Purvis Road in eastern Tompkins County around 5:15 PM on Monday, August 7.

The most widespread damage was found along Clute Road where several trees were uprooted and snapped and a large shed/storage building had its roof partially torn off and partially collapsed.

Tornado Travels Along Tioughnioga River

More trees were brought down along Stafford and West River Road. A wooded area near the Tioughnioga River suffered more damage before the tornado lifted.

Second Tornado

A second tornado was confirmed a little over an hour later in Broome County. It first touched down in Susquehanna County in Pennsylvania. The winds weakened as it crossed into New York around 6:30 PM.

It picked up strength as it crossed over a hill and hit Kenyon Hill Road where most of the damage occurred.

There was a residence that bore the brunt of the damage with windows blown out, shingles blown off the roof, and numerous trees snapped and uprooted. A shed was moved about 100 feet with a couple of boats on a pond lofted in the air.

The tornado lifted when it traveled over the next hillside.

Oneida County?

There has been no confirmation of any tornados touching down in Oneida County. From the damage suffered at Crystal Springs Golf Course in Vernon, it's hard to believe one didn't. A number of trees were destroyed, changing the course forever.

A chainsaw party is being held on Wednesday, August 9 to help clear all the debris left behind by Mother Nature.

