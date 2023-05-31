Help Find Heartless Driver in CNY Who Hit & Killed a Man’s Best Friend

Can you help find justice for Tracker, a dog that was hit and killed by a heartless Central New York driver who didn't even slow down?

Dogs are a man's best friend. It's hard when we lose them. They are a part of the family and when they go, a part of us goes with them. But what happens when your best friend is suddenly killed and you can't find the one responsible?

Mike Spina's best friend was Tracker, a 2-and-a-half-year-old black lab. The two went everywhere together. That is until Tracker was hit by a vehicle when he ran into the road. The driver didn't stop or even slow down for that matter. No one came back the next day either to take responsibility.

"Mike was so in love with that dog," said Dotti Spina. "He's heartbroken and so angry that no one had the decency to turn themselves in."

Credit - Mike Spina

Heartbroken and Angry

It happened on Elmer Hill Road in the Town of Lee, New York on Friday, May 19 at around 9 PM. The vehicle appeared to be a dark pickup truck.

The New York State Police in Lee were called and are investigating the hit and run. If you know anything, you're asked to please contact the police so Mike can get justice for Tracker.

