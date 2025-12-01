New York has shaken up its DMV point system, and if you’ve ever watched your record the way some people watch the weather, this is worth knowing.

How it Used to Work

Every traffic violation came with a set number of points, and those points stacked up like unwanted souvenirs. Too many, and you were looking at higher insurance rates… or the DMV taking your license on an involuntary vacation.

A few familiar examples:

Speeding? Anywhere from 3 to 11 points, depending on how heavy your right foot was

Reckless driving? 5 points—a real wallop

Blowing through a red light? 3 points

Fake or invalid license/registration? At least 2 points

Points hung around for 18 months, but the insurance sting could linger much longer.

What’s Changing Under the New System

New York tweaked the rules to add more bite to dangerous behavior and nudge everyone toward safer habits.

Speeding up to 10 mph over the limit goes from 3 points to 4.

Using a cell phone while driving increases to 6 points.

Failure to yield to a pedestrian jumps from 3 points to 5.

Reckless driving goes up to 8 points from 5.

Speeding in a construction zone adds more points for even small overages.

There are new violations that will be added too.

Equipment problems such as broken tail lights or bad headlights 1 point.

Illegal U-turns 2 points.

Obstructing traffic 2 points.

Failure to move over for emergency vehicles 3 points.

Knocking Points Off

Drivers can take approved traffic safety courses to knock points off their record—like giving their driving history a small tune-up.

It doesn’t erase violations, but it can keep insurance costs from sprouting wings.

Think of it as regular car maintenance, but for your record.

Stay updated: The DMV occasionally adjusts rules, so a quick check now and then pays off.

Drive defensively: The fewer surprises on the road, the fewer surprises on your record.

Use safety courses to your advantage: If points start piling up, a DMV-approved class can soften the blow.

A driver’s license will be suspended after accumulating 10 points within 24 months, replacing the current rule of 11 points in 18 months. And with higher points and new violations, it sounds like it'll be a lot easier to rack up those points.