Did You Feel It? Small Earthquake Shakes Upstate New York

Did you feel it? A small earthquake hit Upstate New York.

The Empire State has felt its fair share of earthquakes. There have been more than 550 earthquakes in New York.

The first one struck the New York City area on December 18, 1737, with a magnitude of 5.2. It's one of two damaging quakes to hit the Big Apple.

Biggest Earthquake in New York

The largest earthquake to ever shake New York State was on September 5, 1944. The 5.9 magnitude quake struck near the New York-Canadian border, causing damage in Massena and Cornwall, Ontario. The Massena school gym suffered major destruction in the quake.

Western New York felt its strongest quake on August 12, 1929, with a magnitude of 5.2. It was centered near the town of Attica.

The Utica/Rome area has felt a few tremors over the years too. One hit Barneveld in 2015 and another struck Prospect in 2013. Both were less than a magnitude of 2. Port Leyden, on the other hand, shook with a 3.5 magnitude quake back in 1980.

Latest Quake

The latest quake struck on Saturday, March 16 at 3:12 in the morning when most of us were sleeping. So many probably didn't even know it hit, never mind felt it.

The earthquake struck 9 km NNE of Rensselaer Falls, New York. It only registered 1.5 on the Richter Scale according to the USGS.

Biggest Earthquakes to Shake the State

Take a look at the 44 biggest earthquakes to ever hit the state of New York.

