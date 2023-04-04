Farmers Give Def Leppard Song a Hilarious Twist in New Music Video

You've seen funny song parodies, but you haven't seen anything until you've watched these three brothers.

For years the Peterson Farm Brothers have created hilarious videos, recreating your favorite songs and adding a country twist. They've even come out with their own songs, raking in millions of views on their YouTube page.

This time they're kicking off 2023 with an absolute banger. You know you love shaking your head to Def Leppard's Pour Some Sugar On Me, but this time you'll have a little more in your hair than just sugar. Take a listen to their version titled Pour Some Silage On Me.

Jam and sing along as the brothers carry about their daily chores, rocking the fields while doing it. You'll be hooked from their first "Hay, Hay", and laugh hysterically as they eat along side the cows.

And yes... they do pour the silage all over themselves!

With 30 music videos to choose from, you can scroll and watch these guys sing all day long. Some of their other popular remakes include I Like to Farm it (I Like to Move It), Farming Like (Fancy Like), and We Will Milk Cows (We Will Rock You).

If you wanted even more of the Peterson Farm Bros, they even have a long list of vlog videos on their page as well. Each one gives you a look inside their daily life on the farm.

As someone who's been heavily involved in the farming community in Central New York, it's awesome to see these brothers sharing what their livelihood in their own unique way. I'm sure all ag-enthusiasts can agree, these guys know how to make farming fun!

