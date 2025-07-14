In a race known for its energy, spirit, and thousands of cheering fans, this year’s Boilermaker 15K Road Race in Utica took an unexpected—and wild—turn when one runner was struck by a deer mid-race.

The incident reportedly happened near the Valley View Golf Course, roughly midway through the course, where wooded areas line parts of the road. "Someone right behind me got knocked out by a deer," said runner Gregory Yorton.

Witnesses say the deer darted out suddenly from the trees and collided with a runner, knocking them to the ground.

"You just don’t expect deer to jump out,” Ana Peckham told the Utica OD. “That was crazy.”

Medics Race to Help

Race medics responded quickly and treated the injured runner on the scene.

As for the deer? Its condition remains unknown. After the collision, it reportedly bounded off, leaving behind a flurry of shocked spectators and confused runners.

While unusual, animal encounters during outdoor races are not entirely unheard of, especially in areas where courses pass through natural habitats.

One ran into a runner during the annual Turkey Trot in Watertown.

Still, Sunday’s surprise deer strike certainly gave new meaning to the term “running wild.”

The runner is going to be ok, despite the bizarre twist in their Boilermaker story—one they’ll never forget.

Boilermaker Race Winners

For the second year in a row John Korir from Indiana was the first to cross the finish line in the 15K race.

Veronica Loleo of the Netherlands was the female winner.

Brandon Moran of Massachusetts won the 5K and Juliet Hull of North Carolina was the female winner.

Miguel Jimenez-Vergara, from San Diego, California, won the 2025 Boilermaker Wheelchair.