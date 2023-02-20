2 Dead Whales & a Dolphin Wash Up on New York Beaches

Three dead mammals have washed up on separate New York beaches. One was a dolphin. The others were whales, a humpback, and a minke.

A minke whale was found washed up on Rockaway Beach in Queens, New York on Friday, February 17. The 25-foot adult female had several wounds and broken bones. The Atlantic Marine Conservation Society (AMSEAS) believes it was killed by a boat.

There was additional evidence of blunt force trauma. Samples will be sent out for further analysis, but preliminary evidence indicates the whale died from a vessel strike.

Following the necropsy, the whale was buried on the beach.

Humpback Whale Washes Up on Shore

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) was called to Lido Beach Town Park for a washed-up humpback whale, named Luna. He was 40+ years old, 41 feet long, and weighed 14.5 tons.

AMSEAS believes Luna was also killed after being hit by a vessel and had been dead for several days before washing ashore on January 30.

Dolphin Washes Up on Shore

A dolphin was discovered washed up on Egypt Beach in Easthampton a day before finding Luna

When the Officers arrived, they found the seven-foot common dolphin and transported it to the Ridge Conservation Area to have a necropsy conducted to determine the cause of death in cooperation with partners at the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society (AMSEAS).

Lots of Dead Whales

This is the 12th whale to strand in the New York/New Jersey area since December 1 and the 23rd large whale to strand on the east coast since December 1.

It's illegal to touch, feed or harm all dolphins, porpoises, and whales, that are protected by the Marine Mammal Protection Act. The Atlantic Marine Conservation Society says the best way to assist these animals and keep them and yourself safe, is by calling trained responders and maintaining a 150-foot distance.

If you see a dead or injured marine mammal or sea turtle, call the New York State Marine Mammal and Sea Turtle Stranding Hotline, 631-369-9829 or 866-755-6622.

