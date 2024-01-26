When Do We Change Clocks to Begin Daylight Saving Time

It's almost time to begin Daylight Saving Time. But when do we change clocks and which way do they go? And yes it's, Saving Time not Savings Time. There is no S in saving.

DST officially begins at 2 AM on Sunday, March 10, 2024. So before you go to bed on Saturday, March 9 move your clocks forward one hour. Or you can just change them all when you get up Sunday morning like most people usually do.

Time for Change - Clock vu3kkm/Think Stock loading...

Pros & Cons to DST

Hawaii and most of Arizona are the only places that don't observe DST. Although lawmakers have been trying to eliminate it in New York for years. There are several bills in the Assembly and the Senate dealing with ending daylight saving time.

There are pros and cons to DST. Most of the support for springing forward has to do with the benefits of more daylight.

It reduces energy consumption

Beneficial for farmers to get more work done

Less driving in twilight or the dark

Those opposed to the time change, say there's no proof to any of it. Some studies show quite the opposite.

Energy consumption remained similar with an increase in usage in the morning offsetting most of the savings in the evening.

Many farmers oppose the change, especially at Central New York dairy farms where the cows don't live by the clock. They expect to be fed and milked at the same time no matter what the clock says. It's even true for pets.

As for safety, we've all heard about the increase in traffic accidents and heart attacks from losing that hour of sleep. Government studies show there's an 8% increase in the first week of the change that is never made up during DST.

When does the time change back? You won't move your clocks again until November 3, 2024.

The Actual 11 Seasons New York State Has Gallery Credit: Vinnie Martone

10 Fun Facts You May Not Have Known About New York Want to make some great conversation or impress someone with knowledge? Check out these 10 fun facts about New York State that not many people know. Gallery Credit: Vinnie Martone