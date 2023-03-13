It’s Beers & Sunshine When This Country Star Comes to Upstate New York

Time to add another "must see" show to your summer concert calendar this year.

Here comes Hootie! Darius Rucker is hitting the road this summer as part of his 2023 Starting Fires Tour. Don't worry, he won't be committing arson. Just playing hits from old and new all across the U.S., kicking off on June 12th and wrapping up on October 14th.

Many know him from his original hits with Hootie & the Blowfish back in the 90's, coming out with songs like "Only Wanna Be with You", "Let Her Cry", and "Hold My Hand". Darius went solo in 2008, switching to Country and finding his own hit songs with "Wagon Wheel", "Come Back Song", "Don't Think I Don't Think About It", and "Alright" to name a few.

Coming to New York

Of his 28 shows between June and October, he is planning to make two stops in New York. The first will be at CMAC in Canandaigua on June 24th, where he'll be joined by special guests Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors.

Tickets for this show go on sale for the General Public on Friday, March 17th at 10am.

The second stop is scheduled for Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill in Farmingville. General Public tickets for this show go on sale on Monday, March 20th at 10am.

Darius Rucker - Starting Fires Tour

Where: CMAC - Canandaigua, New York

When: June 24th, 2023

You can get your tickets for Darius Rucker's 2023 Starting Fires Tour by clicking here.

Wanna see other shows at CMAC this summer? Here's a look at what they currently have added to their lineup for 2023.

2023 CMAC Summer Concert Lineup

Santana

Where: CMAC - Canandaigua, New York

When: June 22nd, 2023

Counting Crows

Where: CMAC - Canandaigua, New York

When: July 2nd, 2023

Kane Brown (w/ Gabby Barrett, Restless Road)

Where: CMAC - Canandaigua, New York

When: July 9th, 2023

Duran Duran

Where: CMAC - Canandaigua, New York

When: September 3rd, 2023

