How Danny Thomas Started St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to Save Lives

The story of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital goes back over 60 years when entertainer Danny Thomas found himself nearly broke with a baby on the way. He gave his last $7 to a Detroit church with a prayer and a pledge. That promise led to countless children living healthy lives.

St Jude Prayer

Thomas was inspired by the sermon he heard in the Detroit church that day. This is when he put the last money he had to his name (money that was supposed to pay for his wife and child's hospital bills) in the collection box and prayed to the patron saint of hopeless causes - St. Jude.

"Show me my way in life, and I will build you a shrine."

Prayers Answered

The next day Thomas was offered a small role that paid 10 times the amount he had placed in that collection box. From that day on, Thomas did everything he could to make sure no child would have to die in the dawn of life.

Thomas envisioned a hospital that would treat children regardless of race, color, creed, or their family's ability to pay. A facility where research would shine light into the darkness. Thomas’ vision became a reality when St. Jude Children's Research Hospital opened on February 4, 1962. Since then, St. Jude has become one of the world's premier pediatric research institutions.

Mission Remains the Same

Today the mission is the same. No family ever sees a bill for treatment, travel, housing, or food. All a parent should have to worry about is helping their child live. That mission has been incredibly successful. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since opening 50 years ago.

