In addition to all of the snow forecasts you have been reading, get ready to bundle up even more.

The National Weather Service has issued a Cold Weather Advisory for Central New York that runs from 7 p.m. tonight (1/23) through 10 a.m. Saturday (1/24), and it’s the kind of cold that demands respect.

Why the Cold Weather Advisory Matters

Wind chills are expected to dip between 15 and 25 below zero, and that’s not just uncomfortable, it’s dangerous. At those temperatures, frostbite can develop on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes, sometimes even faster if the wind is howling. This is the kind of cold where gloves aren’t optional, hats actually matter, and running outside “just for a minute” is a bad plan. The NWS is urging everyone to dress in layers, limit time outdoors, keep pets inside, and check in on older family members, friends, and neighbors. Also worth repeating every winter: don’t use grills or generators indoors, and be careful with space heaters.

How Cold Is Too Cold? Understanding Wind Chills

Once we muscle through the brutal cold, the next chapter of this weather story is snow, and lots of it.

When the Snow Is Expected to Start

A Winter Storm Watch is now in effect from late Saturday night (1/24) through Monday evening (1/26), and it’s shaping up to be a long-duration event. The National Weather Service says a foot of snow or more is possible, with travel potentially becoming very difficult to impossible at times. Sunday looks especially rough, with heavy snow continuing into Sunday night and creating problems for both the Monday morning and evening commutes. Some snowfall rates could exceed 2 inches per hour, which is when roads go downhill fast.

Why Tug Hill Could See the Worst Snow

The Tug Hill region and areas east of Lake Ontario are expected to take the biggest hit. Persistent lake-effect snow bands could dump two to three feet of additional snow, with winds gusting near 40 mph causing blowing and drifting snow. Even outside the lake-effect zones, much of Central and Upstate New York should expect steady snow and accumulating totals through the weekend.

And once the snow moves through, the cold isn’t going anywhere. Bitter air will settle back in, with lows well below zero in some areas and wind chills once again dropping into dangerous territory.

