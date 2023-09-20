Danger on Aisle 420: Cannabis Sold at CNY Convenience Store May Be Lethal

Synthetic cannabinoids sold in Central New York could be fatal after testing positive for two potent opioids.

The New York State Department of Health is warning New Yorkers after lab toxicology confirmed two samples of synthetic cannabinoids, often known as K2, Spice, and other names, purchased at a local convenience store, were contaminated with five Novel Psychoactive Substances (NPS), including two potent opioids.

"The detection of opioids in illegal synthetic cannabinoids sold commercially in Oneida County is a stark reminder that it is never safe to use these products," said Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente.

Chemical Mixtures Mimic THC

Synthetic cannabinoids are chemical mixtures created in a lab to mimic THC, the main ingredient of marijuana. Hundreds of different synthetic cannabinoid chemicals are made and sold, with new ones appearing each year.

The two contaminated synthetic cannabinoid products were in "Gorilla Glue Bags." However, products can be purchased in bulk and then repackaged.

Synthetic Cannabinoids Side Effects

Cannabis users often believe what they are buying is legal and safe, but many are illegal and have unpredictable and harmful effects.

Euphoria

Extreme anxiety

Disorientation

Hallucinations

Psychosis

It is rare to find opioids in the product and the Health Department says this new addition can cause overdose or even death.

There have been thousands of K2-related emergency room visits and two confirmed deaths in New York City since 2015.