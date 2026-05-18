Dan + Shay Bringing The Young Tour to Central New York
Another big night of county is coming to Central New York that may leave you 'Speechless.'
The fifth country concert has been added to the growing lineup at Lakeview in Syracuse.
Dan + Shay 'The Young Tour'
Dan + Shay will hit the stage at the Empower FCU Amphitheater on Friday, September 25, as part of The Young Tour, with special guests Tyler Hubbard and Josh Ross.
Tickets go on sale Friday, May 22nd at 10 AM at Ticketmaster.
Jelly Roll Joins the Lineup
The Little Ass Shed tour with Jelly Roll, and Kashus Culpepper will hit Empower FCU on Tuesday, June 23, 2026.
READ MORE: Fort Drum Hosts Free Salute to the Troops Concert with Nate Smith
Tim McGraw at Lakeview
Tim McGraw is bringing his Pawn Shop Guitar Tour to Lakeview on July 31 with special guest 49 Winchester.
My Kinda Party
Jason Aldean is bringing his Songs About Us Tour with Chase Matthew, Mackenzie Carpenter & Dee Jay Silver.
That concert is scheduled for September 18.
Treaty Oak Revival
Treaty Oak Revival will bring the West Texas Degenerate tour to Lakeview, blending Texas country and Southern rock. Special guests William Clark Green and Ben Quad will be along for the ride.
The show is the day before Dan + Shay on September 24.
New York Summer Concerts
Check out all the other country shows coming to the Empire State. From SPAC, CMAC, and Lakeview Amphitheaters to arenas like the OnCenter in Syracuse and MVP Arena in Albany, this summer concert season is shaping up to be a good one.
And let's not forget the concerts at the New York State Fair, which, by the way, are all free.
Country Concerts in New York for 2026
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
Every Free Concert at the 2026 NYS Fair
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams