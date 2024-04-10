What is wrong with people? It's a question that seems to be asked more and more every day.

The Father of the Year award goes to the man caught stealing from a Central New York business in front of his son and smiling about it.

Grandes Pizzeria has great security. Each of their locations has sixteen HD cameras. One of those cameras captured a man stealing off the counter in the Rome store.

Smiling Thief

The video was shared on social media to "make the community aware of this outstanding citizen who decided to steal off of our counter in front of his child."

If stealing wasn't already bad enough, the man can actually be seen smiling at the young child off to the side of the cameras.

Set an Example Sir

Whether it was the cash from the register or the chocolate bar from the counter, a crime is still a crime, regardless of what was stolen. To do it in front of a child is a new kind of low.

The owners of Grandes don't really care about the chocolate bar that was stolen or getting their money back. They care about the little boy and the lesson he was given about right and wrong.

"Please sir, do better in the future," the owners wrote on Facebook. "Not just for yourself, but to set an example for our younger generation."

AMEN!

And please stop stealing from Grandes, sir. "Embarrassing you takes time out of our day."

