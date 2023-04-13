Let’s Escape to the Caribbean! Cruising With Polly 2024

It was so much fun we're doing it again! Escape to the Caribbean on 'Cruising with Polly 2024' for a vacation of a lifetime.

Enjoy a week-long party on Norwegian Escape, one of the most exciting ships on the seas. Laze by the pool, take a free fall down the fastest waterslide at sea, walk the plank 8 feet off the ship, navigate a ropes course, gamble in the casino or just relax the day away. This ship has it all!

Cruising With Polly 2024

When: February 17 - February 24, 2024

Leaving From: Orlando/Port Canaveral, Florida

Ports: Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic

Tortola, Virgin Islands

St Thomas, Virgin Islands

Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas

Dining

Eat what you want when you want with Freestyle dining. From Japanese and seafood to Italian or Brazilian Steakhouse, there's something for everyone. And your Cruising with Polly package includes 2 free specialty dining options.

Travel somewhere new with familiar favorites and unique additions from around the globe at Food Republic. Or indulge in premium cuts with a side of delicious Parmesan-dusted truffle fries at our American steakhouse, Cagney's.

Nightlife

The real party begins when the sun goes down. And you better bring your dancing shoes. You're gonna need them.

Pull up a stool at The Cellars, Norwegian's first-ever wine bar. Let your hair down in the District Brew House, offering more than 50 different bottled beers and 24 draft beers on tap. Sip on a hand-crafted mojito at Sugarcane. Or reminisce about the good 'ol days at Miami's oldest bar, Tobacco Road!

Exclusive Surprises & Party Invites

You're Cruising with Polly package includes unlimited beverages, Wi-Fi, 2 specialty dining options, $50 off excursions, buy one get one free airfare, a Polly Pub Crawl, exclusive invites, and plenty of surprises that will begin with a welcome cocktail reception. Plus we're swimming with sharks and ziplining through the forest for two fun excursions you can join in on.

Book Your Cruise

Call to book your spot on 'Cruising with Polly'. Call Rosa Shamro or Nicole Warner at 845-809-4167 for questions and pricing, which includes a beverage & internet package, and to reserve your room early. Choose from a balcony room to an interior.

Let's get this party started!

See everything the Norwegian Escape has to offer at NCL.com or check out the ship below.