Massive CNY Christmas Tree Woven With 18 Miles Of Crocheted Magic
O Christmas Tree, O Christmas tree, how lovely are your crocheted branches.
Two Central New York men have created the Mohawk Valley‘s largest crocheted Christmas tree. John Ossowski and Mike Beehm spent 11 months putting together the 10-foot-tall tree in their spare time.
Ossowski and Beehm have a passion for art and yarn crafts. Since they had a lot of old leftover yarn from finished projects, they put it to good use during the holidays. Last year it was a wreath with a big red bow.
18 Miles of Yarn
This year it was the 10-foot crocheted Christmas tree that took 18 miles of yarn and more than 146,000 individual stitches to create 550 squares.
Tree Base
Once the crocheted squares were done and attached, Ossowski and Beehm moved on to the base, skirting and tree topper.
Community Gift
It took Ossowski and Beehm about 2 hours to assemble the largest crocheted Christmas tree in the Mohawk Valley.
The tree is more of a 'present' because we wanted to share this with others from the start. We thought it would be an inspirational and beautiful gift to our community - and reflect a dialogue between tradition and innovation that seems to be happening in the world generally.
Viral Crocheted Tree
The crocheted tree has gone viral on Yarn Wars Facebook group where it's been shared more than 15 thousand times.
You can see the work of art in person. It's on display at the Little Falls Library. You learn more about the tree at Friends of Fiber.
