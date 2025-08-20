Critz Farms in Cazenovia has the perfect event lined up to celebrate National Dog Day with your four-legged best friend.

Dog-Friendly Activities at Critz Farms

On Sunday, August 24th, the farm will host its second annual Dog Days at Critz Farms. This is an afternoon all about dogs, community, and plenty of tail-wagging fun.

The day kicks off at noon when the Tap Room opens, but the real excitement begins at 1:00PM. That’s when the dog-friendly activities roll out, including scenic walking trails, an off-leash play area, and even doggie pools for pups who like to cool off in style. Food trucks and local vendors will also be on hand, so you can grab a bite while browsing goodies for both you and your dog.

Parade and Talent Show Highlights

One of the highlights of the day is the farm-wide dog parade, starting at 2:00PM. Imagine a whole crew of dogs strutting their stuff around the farm? Right after the parade, the action heads to the main stage for Critz Farms’ first-ever dog talent show. Whether your pup can sit pretty, roll over, or perform a quirky trick, there’s a chance to win prizes and, of course, major bragging rights.

Food and Vendor Options

Food options include Rosie’s Place and Birdsong Café, while vendors like Sloppy Kisses Dog Treats and Bad Batch Bakery will be on site. Wanderer’s Rest Humane Association will also be there, raising awareness and accepting donations to support their mission of helping animals in need.

The event wraps up at 5:00PM, with the Tap Room staying open until 6:00PM. Whether you’re bringing your dog or just want to soak up the fun, Dog Days at Critz Farms is a perfect way to spend a Sunday celebrating man’s best friend.

