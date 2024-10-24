Unveiling Creepiest Places in All 50 States with New York’s Chilling Champion

Tis the season for ghosts and ghost stories that give you the creeps. One place in New York has been named the creepiest of them all.

Are you brave enough to tour the halls of what HGTV has named the Creepiest Place in New York State?

Creepiest Place in New York

Rolling Hills Asylum in East Bethany, New York, originally known as The Genesee County Poor House, opened on January 1, 1827. It was home to the mentally and physically disabled, widows, orphans, indigents, and more.

It's now a historical property and is said to be one of the most haunted buildings in New York State. That could be why HGTV named it the creepiest place in the state too.

Photo Credit - Stephen Shoemaker/Rolling Hills Asylum

Paranormal Hotbed

Rolling Hills has more than 1700 documented deaths over 200 years and it's only open to the public at certain times during the year. It's internationally known as a paranormal hotbed and has been featured on numerous paranormal shows. It's also been the backdrop for a number of movies and television shows.

Many claim to have seen and heard things while touring the haunted asylum halls.

"We just went up the stairs by the office area and started looking in rooms for a digital recorder we left when we caught this loud "Please stay in your room" then "It's nothing" we didn't hear these things when we recorded them only on playback," Mike from New Jersey Paranormal Research said.

Franky Porcaro claims his team was in the Shock Therapy room when they "caught the Organ in the upstairs playing two notes on our EVP recorder. It is one of the best EVPs I have ever caught."

The Official Rolling Hills Asylum via Facebook

Ghost Hunts & Movies Nights

Do you dare roam the halls alone? You can get committed to a 3-hour psych hold during the Halloween season. There are also daytime guided tours, ghost hunts, movie nights, and psychic mediums.

Get tickets and more information on events going on throughout the year at Rollinghillsasylum.com.

See the Creepiest Places in all 50 states at HGTV.com. Want to experience the afterlife in New York? Here are some haunted spots for you to check out.

