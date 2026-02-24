Here's something you don't see every day.

Drivers were crawling along I-90 near Exit 56 in Blasdell, New York — and for once, it had nothing to do with lake-effect snow.

Several cows decided it was a great day for a highway adventure after escaping from a disabled livestock trailer parked on the shoulder in Western New York, according to New York State Police.

Yes. Actual cows. On the Thruway.

Where's a Cowboy When You Need One

Traffic slowed, drivers considered alternate routes, and somewhere a commuter definitely texted, “You’re not going to believe this…”

Video shows several people trying to corral one cow as it jogs back and forth along the highway shoulder like it’s training for a 5K.

Where's a roping cowboy when you need one?

These everyday heroes were just regular folks doing their best “Yellowstone” impression while cars zoom by.

Only in Buffalo

Miraculously, none of the cows were hit, and authorities were able to wrangle them all to safety.

Only in Western New York can your traffic delay be caused by free-range beef instead of a snowstorm.

Tough question for 2026: what’s scarier — getting buried in several feet of snow like the East Coast just saw from that bomb cyclone… or dodging a rogue cow on the New York State Thruway?

Buffalo drivers this week? They got a front-row seat to just how unpredictable life on the Thruway can be.