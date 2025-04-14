Udderly Disturbing: New York Brothers Charged With Cow Abuse & Child Porn

What's wrong with people? It's a question asked more and more every day.

In a seriously messed-up story from New York's Southern Tier, two brothers are facing some truly bizarre and disturbing charges.

Christopher Banks was arrested after New York State Police found child sexual exploitation material while searching his home in Nineveh, a hamlet in Broome County. He’s now facing felony charges for possessing child pornography.

The whole investigation came about thanks to the hard work of the State Police, with help from their computer crimes and child exploitation teams.

READ MORE: Six Arrests Made in NY’s Crackdown on Child Exploitation & Trafficking

Animal Abuse

But wait, it gets weirder. His brother, Mark Banks is in hot water for something even more bizarre.

He’s been charged with misdemeanor sexual misconduct after allegedly sexually abusing a dairy cow while working at a farm in Colesville, NY. Yes, you read that right. The charges are all connected to his job at the farm, and it’s just beyond disturbing.

Both brothers have received appearance tickets and are set to face a court hearing in Colesville on April 24, 2025.

READ MORE: Syracuse Police Facing Discipline for Viral Takedown

The whole thing is a nightmare on multiple levels, and it’s a reminder that the New York State Police are actively working to crack down on both child exploitation and animal abuse.

Authorities are encouraging anyone who might have any information to report it, to help keep communities safe from this kind of behavior.

It’s safe to say these two brothers are going to have a long road ahead of them in court.

Get our free mobile app