More than 31 million people will see the total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, 2024, including millions in New York State. But where's the best place to see it?

Country Living named two scenic spots in the Empire State as the best places to view the once-in-a-lifetime event.

Slight Change in Path of Totality

A slight change in the eclipse path has left some New York cities out of totality, including Rome, Aurora, Camroden, Owasco, and Steuben Valley.

Check out the newly adjusted map to see which cities will be lucky enough to be left in the dark.

Best Places in New York to See Eclipse

Several places in the Empire State offer the perfect setting for the solar eclipse. Country Living named Niagara Falls and the Adirondacks as two of the best spots to take in the special event.

If you're planning to head to Western New York, it'll cost you. Hotels in Niagara Falls can cost as much as $2,500 for a one-night stay and most are probably already sold out.

Camping in the Adirondacks may be difficult too. Most campsites have already been booked.

Here are 19 of the coolest spots you can see the 2024 solar eclipse.

Get Your Glasses

Glasses to properly view the phenomenon without hurting your eye were in short supply during the 2017 eclipse.

Experts suggest buying your glasses now and keeping them in a safe place to enjoy the celestial show when April 8, 2024, rolls around.

Next Total Eclipse

If you miss the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, you'll have to wait until 2045 when the next total solar eclipse passes by. And who knows if the path will be this close to Central New York again.