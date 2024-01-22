Country Icons Back at SPAC for First Time in 18 Years

Country icons are back at SPAC for the first time in nearly 2 decades.

Several concerts have already been announced for the lineup at Saratoga Performing Arts Center this summer.

Parker McCollum's Burn it Down tour with Corey Kent will be on Friday, May 24. Hardy's Quit tour with Kip Moore and Travis Denning on Friday, June 7.

Darius Rucker and Hootie and the Blowfish will make a stop at SPAC on Saturday, June 15. Five days later Lainey Wilson will perform on Thursday, June 20. In August it's Hank Williams Jr.

CMA Fest 2023 - Day 2 Getty Images loading...

Rock, Pop & Country Icons

It's not just country music coming to SPAC either. Niall Horan, a tribute to the Beatles, Third Eye Blind, Chicago, Sammy Hagar, New Kidz on the Block, Styx, Foreigner, and Creed have all been announced.

Read More: 4 Country Concerts Coming to Lakeview in Syracuse

But it's the Reboot 2024 tour that has 2 country icons back at SPAC for the first time since 2006.

Brooks & Dunn will return to Saratoga Springs with special guests David Lee Murphy and Ernest.

brooks & dunn at spac Getty Images for Stagecoach loading...

Back at SPAC

The Reboot 2024 tour will be back at SPAC on Thursday, June 27 with music kicking off at 7 PM.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 26 at 10 AM at Livenation.com or Ticketmaster.com.

Read More: First Concert Announced for 2024 New York State Fair

Credit - Live Nation Credit - Live Nation loading...

See the full SPAC concert lineup at Spac.org.

11 Country Stars Who Don't Write Their Own Songs + 1 You'll Be Shocked to Learn Does If you think a country singer needs to write their own songs to be a legitimate artist, take this short quiz:

Reba McEntire, Randy Travis, Blake Shelton, Alan Jackson? Which of the following five hitmakers is also an established songwriter: Luke Bryan

Just two of those names make this list of 11 country stars who don't write their own songs, and one you'll be surprised to learn does. It's a list that includes four Country Music Hall of Fame inductees and at least two others sure to get in soon. The takeaway is that great singers are great storytellers, especially when they're telling someone else's story. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

The Top 40 Country Songs of 2023, Ranked The best country songs of 2023 fit snugly over your life and experiences. Each is written from personal experiences, but somehow, translate as if they were custom to each of us.

We've loved, we've longed, we've lost and we've cut loose in the country.

Airplay charts, sales data and streaming numbers helped make this list of country music's Top 40 songs of 2023 , but staff and Taste of Country reader opinion were most influential. Songs included on previous Top Country Songs lists were not eligible. A song may have been released in 2022, but it had to have the majority of recorded airplay or impact this year to count. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

Most Popular Country Album From the Year You Were Born Find out which country singer dominated on this list of the most popular albums from the year you were born or graduated high school.

This list is based on sales date from the Soundscan era (1991 to 2022) and total weeks spent atop Billboard's Hot Country Albums chart (1964-1990).

In 1999, Shania Twain 's Come on Over album became the first to top the year-end chart in back-to-back years, but that feat has been done four times since, most recently in 2022. Which country album defined your childhood? Scroll down to find out. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes