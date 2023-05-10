First Ever Corgi Race Coming to Central NY; They Want YOU to Join

Calling all Corgis! Your little doggo is needed for possibly the cutest race in the world, right here in Central New York.

People drive from all over to see the races at Vernon Downs. It's a highlight of Central New York, but unfortunately not everyone is a horse person. That's why the head honcho's have come up with an event ANYONE would want to see.

Corgi Dog Races!

I can't tell you the last time I was scrolling through my phone and out loud screamed "NO WAY!"... Oh wait I actually can, it was for this!

Vernon Downs Casino Hotel is looking to host their first ever Corgi Dog Race. It's an idea they threw around the office, and no surprise was a smash hit. Watch your favorite floofy dog waddle it's way to the finish line, going head-to-head against other pups with the same contagious smile.

What's even better? They want your dog to enter the race too! Vernon Downs is encouraging all Corgi owners to sign up their pup for the big race. It's unclear what the prize is, but bragging rights seem good enough to me!

It's all going down Sunday, June 18th at the hotel at 4229 Stuhlman Road in Vernon. Space is limited. You can register by emailing klong@vernondowns.com or calling them at 877-88-VERNON for more information.

